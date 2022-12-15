Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.51

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and traded as high as $10.57. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 23,842 shares.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65.
About Bavarian Nordic A/S
Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.
