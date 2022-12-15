BCS Wealth Management Acquires 310 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $46.61 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.