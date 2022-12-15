BCS Wealth Management Buys New Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $105.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.85. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

