BCS Wealth Management Purchases 1,820 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.