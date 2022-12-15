BCS Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.0% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $282.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.20. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

