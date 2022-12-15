BCS Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

BCS Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.