BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Down 30.0% in November

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.57. BE Semiconductor Industries has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $96.09.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

