Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Beach Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Beach Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BEPTF opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.34.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.