Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,295 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,218 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $131,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,238 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 372,360 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 368,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $111.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.