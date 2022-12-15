Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.43.

CHTR stock opened at $328.34 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $669.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.85.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

