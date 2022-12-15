Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

