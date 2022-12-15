Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

