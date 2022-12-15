Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 31 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,485,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR opened at $328.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $359.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $669.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.43.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

