Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 344 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $164.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $291.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.97. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

