Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,352,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.25 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.02.

