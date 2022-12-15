Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Begbies Traynor Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Begbies Traynor Group stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 141.60 ($1.74). The stock had a trading volume of 154,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,833. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 139.56. Begbies Traynor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 156 ($1.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £218.41 million and a PE ratio of 1,415.00.
About Begbies Traynor Group
