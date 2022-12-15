Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Begbies Traynor Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Begbies Traynor Group stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 141.60 ($1.74). The stock had a trading volume of 154,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,833. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 139.56. Begbies Traynor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 156 ($1.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £218.41 million and a PE ratio of 1,415.00.

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

