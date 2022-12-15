Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Begbies Traynor Group Price Performance
LON BEG traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 141.60 ($1.74). 154,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 97 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 156 ($1.91). The stock has a market cap of £218.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,415.00.
Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.