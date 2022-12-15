Beldex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.70 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. Beldex has a market cap of $128.00 million and $1.70 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,292.84 or 0.07295470 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00033525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00077341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00053658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00022522 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

