Bell Bank Acquires 13,202 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,202 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up 1.2% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.60. 101,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,982,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.62.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.