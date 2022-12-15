Bell Bank Boosts Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bell Bank raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,506 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,339 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group accounts for 1.1% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $70.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.86. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rio Tinto Group Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($74.10) to GBX 5,700 ($69.93) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.93) to GBX 5,800 ($71.16) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,856.67.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.