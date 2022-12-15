Bell Bank Buys 159,097 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bell Bank grew its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,097 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank owned about 0.19% of Hanesbrands worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 267,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,764,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,630. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

