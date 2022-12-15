Bell Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bell Bank reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:ECL traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.60. 23,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $237.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.56.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

