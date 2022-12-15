Bell Bank Purchases 1,643 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bell Bank boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.8% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $23,659,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $9.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $358.11. 170,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,401. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $354.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.