Bell Bank Purchases 67,737 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,737 shares during the period. Bell Bank owned 0.11% of Newell Brands worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Newell Brands Trading Down 2.1 %

NWL traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 78,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,944. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

