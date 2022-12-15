Bell Bank Purchases Shares of 3,343 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,474,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 93,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $10.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.60. 61,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.14. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $674.89.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

