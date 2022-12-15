Bell Bank Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.0% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.60.

Insider Activity

Amgen Price Performance

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $5.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $265.36. The company had a trading volume of 55,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,815. The company has a market capitalization of $141.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.12 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

