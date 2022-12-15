Bell Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Otter Tail

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Otter Tail Trading Down 1.9 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

OTTR stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $82.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.31. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $383.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Stories

