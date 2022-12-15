Bell Bank Trims Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bell Bank lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $8,201,177.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $8,201,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,640 shares of company stock worth $30,729,823. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $3.85 on Thursday, hitting $172.42. The stock had a trading volume of 27,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.69 and its 200-day moving average is $187.50. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $266.72.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

