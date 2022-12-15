Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bennett Selby Investments LP cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.1% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.4 %

WFC stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,529,277. The company has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

