Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.68) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 320 ($3.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.56) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 305 ($3.74).

SSP Group Price Performance

Shares of SSP Group stock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 232.50 ($2.85). 273,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.86. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 307.60 ($3.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 209.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 225.90.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

