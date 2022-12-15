Bernard K. Lee Acquires 1,000 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$739,558.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$28.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 8.01. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$20.05 and a 12 month high of C$40.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.70.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paramount Resources Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on POU shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.30.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

