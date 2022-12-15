Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,084 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,325 shares of company stock worth $31,823,450 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Best Buy Stock Down 3.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

NYSE:BBY opened at $80.82 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

