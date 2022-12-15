Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Dariush Ajami Sells 27,690 Shares of Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Beyond Meat Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 7.68. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $931.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.98.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 86.35% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $52,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $69,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYND. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.19.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

