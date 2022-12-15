Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Dariush Ajami Sells 27,690 Shares of Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Beyond Meat Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:BYND opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 7.68. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $931.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.98.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 86.35% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on BYND. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.19.
About Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
