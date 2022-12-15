BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in November

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 669,600 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 879,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 248.0 days.
BICO Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of BICO Group AB (publ) stock traded up 0.57 on Thursday, hitting 13.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012. BICO Group AB has a 1 year low of 2.36 and a 1 year high of 31.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 6.11 and a 200-day moving average of 6.01.
About BICO Group AB (publ)
