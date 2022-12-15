Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $24.59

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.59, but opened at $23.57. Bilibili shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 74,152 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.35.

Bilibili Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Bilibili by 807.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

