BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Down to $11.17

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.17, but opened at $10.13. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 21,339 shares.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $437,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $437,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 298,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 82,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,057,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,771 shares of company stock worth $1,607,311 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $37,691,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,033,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,815,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 476,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $10,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

