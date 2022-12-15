BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.46. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $13.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in BIOLASE by 8.2% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BIOLASE by 11.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in BIOLASE by 62.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BIOLASE by 117.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54,650 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.