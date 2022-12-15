BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
BIOLASE Stock Performance
Shares of BIOL opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.46. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $13.83.
BIOLASE Company Profile
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
