BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $106,890.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at $34,250,121.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Friday, December 2nd, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total transaction of $155,970.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,403. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $109.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 258.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 57,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,356,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.