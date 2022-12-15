Birch Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 310 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in FedEx by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after buying an additional 61,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $178.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.60 and its 200-day moving average is $196.48. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

