Birch Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 132,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

CHRW opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.50. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

