Birch Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 72.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 230.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $42.33 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. Research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

