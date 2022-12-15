Birch Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up about 1.3% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 18,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRP. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

TC Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

TRP stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.43. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

