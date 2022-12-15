Birch Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Birch Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.50. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

