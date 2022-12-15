Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 54 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. ResMed makes up about 4.3% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Activity at ResMed

ResMed Price Performance

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $344,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,741.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,675,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $344,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,675,812.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,451 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,835. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $220.86 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $264.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.90%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.