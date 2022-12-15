Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Trading Down 0.8%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 16,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 51,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Birks Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Birks Group worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

