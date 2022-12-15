Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Down 4% This Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.07 billion and approximately $135.02 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $107.35 or 0.00616730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,406.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00268348 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00047842 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000640 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,256,938 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
