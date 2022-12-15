Bitcoin Diamond 24 Hour Volume Reaches $86,173.98 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $25.08 million and approximately $86,173.98 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00118186 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00221639 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00054710 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00039322 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000324 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

