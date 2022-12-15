Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $14.72 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $257.75 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $14.72 or 0.00084505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00264149 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00059022 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003110 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

