Bitcoin Private Price Up 8.7% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $17.90 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00003121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00264406 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00084558 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00058534 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001169 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

