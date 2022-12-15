Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Short Interest Update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,750,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 12,850,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Bitfarms Price Performance
Shares of BITF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 88,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bitfarms has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $6.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.
Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 121.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bitfarms
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bitfarms (BITF)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.