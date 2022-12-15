Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Short Interest Update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,750,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 12,850,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of BITF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 88,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bitfarms has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $6.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 121.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after buying an additional 4,687,086 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,551,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 216,294 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,097,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,945,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 499,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 833,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

